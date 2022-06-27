How to Recession Proof Your Life

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
Are we headed towards a recession? Are we already in one? These are scary questions, but recessions are an unavoidable part of the economy. And they don’t have to be the end of the world – especially if you’re prepared. This week, Delyanne Barros brings back friends of the show Julien and Kiersten Saunders of rich & REGULAR to help you recession proof your life now.