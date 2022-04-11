Negotiating Your Way to Success

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
The pandemic has made a lot of us realize our work is worth more than we’re getting paid. But while our attitudes may have changed, the best way to level up hasn’t: negotiating. It’s not as scary as it sounds! This week, Delyanne talks to Mandi Woodruff-Santos about knowing your value and how to ask for more – from signing bonuses to leadership opportunities.