Bethenny Frankel on Why Business is Personal

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
You might know Bethenny Frankel from “Real Housewives of New York City,” but have you heard the story behind her success as an author and entrepreneur? In this episode, Bethenny talks to Delyanne Barros about her new book, “Business Is Personal,” the mantras and money moves that have made her millions, and how her success can be a model for all entrepreneurial dreamers.