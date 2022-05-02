How to Stop Working While You're Still Young

FIRE is a big discussion topic in the personal finance world. It stands for “financial independence, retire early” and is a way of saving enough to stop working. But it can mean a lot of different things, and can be done a lot of different ways. This week, Delyanne Barros talks to two people about their FIRE journeys – and tells her own FIRE story! Guests: “Purple,” the anonymous author of the “A Purple Life” blog, and Rita-Soledad Fernandez Paulino, founder of “Wealth Para Todos.”

May 2, 2022

23 mins