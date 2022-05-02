How to Stop Working While You're Still Young

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
FIRE is a big discussion topic in the personal finance world. It stands for “financial independence, retire early” and is a way of saving enough to stop working. But it can mean a lot of different things, and can be done a lot of different ways. This week, Delyanne Barros talks to two people about their FIRE journeys – and tells her own FIRE story! Guests: “Purple,” the anonymous author of the “A Purple Life” blog, and Rita-Soledad Fernandez Paulino, founder of “Wealth Para Todos.”