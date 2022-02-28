Tackling Your Student Debt: Part 2

Student loans are overwhelming, so how do you deal with them? It’s easier to avoid those payment notifications and not think about it. We get it! But the best way to tackle your payments is to face them head on and come up with a plan.



In part two of our series on student loan debt, Delyanne is joined by debt expert Nika Booth, known as @debtfreegonnabe, where they chat about the options for paying off your loans, their money mistakes, and steps you can take to feel more in control of your debt.

24 mins