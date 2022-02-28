CNN Audio

Ukraine war could last years, student loan pause, million dollar notebooks returned & more
Wed, Apr 6
Diversifying

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.

Tackling Your Student Debt: Part 2
Diversifying
Student loans are overwhelming, so how do you deal with them? It’s easier to avoid those payment notifications and not think about it. We get it! But the best way to tackle your payments is to face them head on and come up with a plan.

In part two of our series on student loan debt, Delyanne is joined by debt expert Nika Booth, known as @debtfreegonnabe, where they chat about the options for paying off your loans, their money mistakes, and steps you can take to feel more in control of your debt.
Feb 28, 2022
