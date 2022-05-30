Don’t Bank on Debt Forgiveness

Student loans are overwhelming so how do you deal with them? It’s easier to avoid those payment notifications and not think about it. We get it! Especially while President Biden has extended the pause on payments until August 31. But the best way to tackle your payments is to face them head on and come up with a plan now. In this episode, Delyanne Barros is joined by debt expert Nika Booth, known as @debtfreegonnabe, to talk about their money mistakes, the options for paying off your loans, and steps you can take to feel more in control of your debt today. Originally released on February 28, 2022.

May 30, 2022

24 mins