Don’t Bank on Debt Forgiveness

Mon, May 30
Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.

Student loans are overwhelming so how do you deal with them? It’s easier to avoid those payment notifications and not think about it. We get it! Especially while President Biden has extended the pause on payments until August 31. But the best way to tackle your payments is to face them head on and come up with a plan now. In this episode, Delyanne Barros is joined by debt expert Nika Booth, known as @debtfreegonnabe, to talk about their money mistakes, the options for paying off your loans, and steps you can take to feel more in control of your debt today. Originally released on February 28, 2022.
May 30, 2022
