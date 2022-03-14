Can Investing Save the World?

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
In our last episode, we broke down the basics of investing. So now that you’re ready to invest your first dollar, where are you going to put it? What if you could put money in your pocket and stick to your values? This week we dive into the world of ethical investing with Kara Perez, founder of Bravely Go.