CNN Audio

9 AM ET: Mariupol on the brink, Florida rejects math books, the Egg Roll is back & more
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Mon, Apr 18
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

Diversifying

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.

A woman of color wears sunglasses with dollar signs on the lenses
The Price is Not Right
Diversifying
Americans have been living with soaring prices for months as inflation hits a 40-year high. This week, Delyanne Barros unpacks why prices are so high, what the government can do to help, and why people of color and the working class are being hit the hardest. She’s joined by CNN Business and Politics Correspondent Vanessa Yurkevich and Demond Drummer, Managing Director for Equitable Economy at Policy Link.
Apr 18, 2022