Don’t Tip the IRS

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
Understanding how your taxes work can help you get a bigger return, and, in the long run, it can help you build wealth! This week, Delyanne covers everything from tax brackets to tax breaks with Duke Alexander Moore, better known as Duke Loves Taxes. Plus, professor of tax law Dorothy Brown explains how some of the richest people in the country take tax exemptions to the next level, and how systemic racism shows up in who pays what.