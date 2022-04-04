Don’t Tip the IRS

Understanding how your taxes work can help you get a bigger return, and, in the long run, it can help you build wealth! This week, Delyanne covers everything from tax brackets to tax breaks with Duke Alexander Moore, better known as Duke Loves Taxes. Plus, professor of tax law Dorothy Brown explains how some of the richest people in the country take tax exemptions to the next level, and how systemic racism shows up in who pays what.

