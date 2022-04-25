The Myth of the Forever Home

Housing costs in America are at an all-time high and a lot of people are wondering if the American Dream of home ownership is right for them. This week, Delyanne Barros digs into the pressure to become a homeowner; the costs and benefits of buying; and how one couple has nearly eliminated their housing costs by “house hacking”. This week’s guests: Yesenia Capalbo and Ali and Josh Lupo of The FI Couple.

Apr 25, 2022

20 mins