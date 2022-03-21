Swipe Right on the Money Talk

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
Talking about money with your partner can make or break you as a couple! This week, Delyanne talks to Kiersten and Julien Saunders, founders of rich & REGULAR, about the money disagreement that (briefly) split them up and what you can do to have healthy conversations about finances with your significant other.