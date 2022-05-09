Making Crypto Less Cryptic

Celebrities, Super Bowl ads, and social media are telling you you’re missing out if you aren’t buying crypto. But FOMO isn’t a good reason to make big financial choices! Delyanne Barros and fellow financial podcaster Paula Pant break down everything you actually need to know about crypto, from what it is and how it works to whether it has any value beyond the hype.

May 9, 2022

31 mins