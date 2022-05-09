Making Crypto Less Cryptic

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
Celebrities, Super Bowl ads, and social media are telling you you’re missing out if you aren’t buying crypto. But FOMO isn’t a good reason to make big financial choices! Delyanne Barros and fellow financial podcaster Paula Pant break down everything you actually need to know about crypto, from what it is and how it works to whether it has any value beyond the hype.