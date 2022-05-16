The Cost of Money Trauma

The way your family handled their finances probably shaped how you think about money as an adult. And if those early childhood experiences were negative, they likely led to money trauma. So, why aren’t people having more conversations about this in the personal finance space? In this episode, Licensed Therapist Deniss Pleiner talks with Delyanne Barros about the severe anxiety and stress associated with money and how you can overcome it.

May 16, 2022

32 mins