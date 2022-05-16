The Cost of Money Trauma

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
The way your family handled their finances probably shaped how you think about money as an adult. And if those early childhood experiences were negative, they likely led to money trauma. So, why aren’t people having more conversations about this in the personal finance space? In this episode, Licensed Therapist Deniss Pleiner talks with Delyanne Barros about the severe anxiety and stress associated with money and how you can overcome it.