Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction

- The Pandemic Will Be TelevisedThe entertainment industry is adapting in all kinds of ways during the pandemic, from mannequins on set to robotic cameras. CNN senior writer Lisa Respers France joins CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss how Covid-19 has impacted the fall TV schedule. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 11, 2020
- The Swedish StrategyIn the early days of the pandemic, Sweden made the decision not to mandate a lockdown and did not require citizens to wear masks. Some have wondered if that decision was an attempt to achieve herd immunity. CNN anchor and correspondent Max Foster has spent time in Sweden and joins CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss the country’s unique strategy for fighting the virus. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 10, 2020
- A Conversation With a Covid-19 Vaccine ScientistWhat does it feel like working on something that could save the world? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with Hanneke Schuitemaker, PhD, the Global Head of Vaccine Discovery and Translational Medicine at Janssen Pharmaceutica. She reflects on her work leading the team that’s developing a Covid-19 vaccine and the need for diversity in the field. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 9, 2020
- Obituaries in the Age of the CoronavirusEach person who has died from the coronavirus had a story. When social distancing makes in-person services and memorials a challenge, obituaries can often be the best way to share those stories. Maureen O’Donnell, longtime obituary writer for the Chicago Sun-Times, shares what it’s been like covering the lives of people we’ve lost over the last several months. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 8, 2020
- A Frontline Worker at the Breaking PointHealthcare worker Parsia Jahanbani’s job might be killing him. Some of his patients are rude to him. He’s working longer and harder, while the rest of the country tries to move beyond the pandemic. CNN Senior Writer Thomas Lake tells the story of a frontline worker at the breaking point. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 4, 2020
- Nursing Home HeroesDoctors Without Borders has built a reputation parachuting into war zones and natural disasters. Now they are bringing their expertise to American nursing homes hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with MSF staff about how they’re working to make nursing homes safer for residents and staff. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 3, 2020
- The Last Time Schools Opened in a PandemicAround this time 102 years ago, the U.S. was in a similar position as it is today. We've been here before, so why is history repeating itself? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. Howard Markel about what we can learn from when schools opened during the influenza pandemic of 1918. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 2, 2020
- Covid on CampusWhat’s it like going to college during a pandemic? CNN Senior Global Affairs Analyst Bianna Golodryga talks to a Tulane University freshman about life on campus and the new normal. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Sep 1, 2020
- Leading through a PandemicNorthwell Health in New York has treated more Covid-19 patients than any other hospital system in the country. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Northwell CEO Michael Dowling about the important lessons his team learned throughout the crisis. His new book is called "Leading Through a Pandemic". See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Aug 31, 2020
- Testing 1, 2, 3Six months into this pandemic, the United States has not yet scaled up testing enough to help control the coronavirus. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes a look at recent testing developments, and answers listener questions. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.Aug 28, 2020