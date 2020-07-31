New Episodes
Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction
Join CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the latest news about the coronavirus. He'll make sense of the headlines, speak with the experts and give you all the information you need to stay safe and healthy.
- Back-To-School JittersWe’re kicking off a week of episodes dedicated to how kids and teachers may return to school safely, in-person or remotely. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta hands things over to CNN anchor Laura Jarrett to answer some of your most pressing questions.Jul 31, 2020
- Inside the World’s Longest LockdownThe Philippine capital Manila currently holds the record for the world’s longest and strictest lockdown. During that time, tens of thousands of people were arrested for violating quarantine rules, and the government under President Rodrigo Duterte shut down one of the country's largest TV networks and passed a controversial anti-terrorism bill. In this episode, CNN International producer Ben Westcott, along with journalists Maria Ressa and The Washington Post’s Regine Cabato, take you to a part ...Show moreof the world where a public health crisis is met by force.Jul 30, 2020
- Hopeful News About AntibodiesThroughout the pandemic there’s been a big question: Will recovering from the virus or being treated by an effective vaccine provide lasting immunity? CNN Contributor Erin Bromage shares why new studies from the last few weeks make him more hopeful than ever that the answer could be yes.Jul 29, 2020
- Ask Me AnythingIn today's episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers important new questions from listeners. From vaccines and testing delays to outdoor running and marching band practice, Dr. Gupta shares the latest guidance.Jul 28, 2020
- Kickoff: Football's Big TestThis year’s NFL season is scheduled to start on September 10, but players are headed to training camps starting this week. The league and its players have been going back and forth for weeks on Covid-19 safety procedures. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills about the steps the league will take to protect players, staff and fans.Jul 27, 2020
- ‘The Perfect Storm’: Covid-19 and the Latino PopulationMore likely to be essential workers and less likely to have insurance, the country’s Latino population has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks to Alta-Med Chief Operating Officer Dr. Efrain Talamantes about how Covid-19 has highlighted racial disparities the Latino community faces.Jul 24, 2020
- The Child Care Centers That Never ClosedWhen the pandemic hit, most schools and child care centers in the country closed. But a few places throughout the country stayed open. Even when the pandemic was at its worst, they provided care to the children of essential workers. CNN anchor Laura Jarrett takes us into one of these facilities to find out what it can teach us about the path forward for other schools and day cares.Jul 23, 2020
- Realist or Alarmist? Q&A with Dr. FauciAs coronavirus cases in the United States near four million, CNN checks in with the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. CNN anchor Jake Tapper asks Dr. Fauci about schools, testing, vaccines and his relationship with President Trump.Jul 22, 2020
- Demystifying the VaccineA recent vaccine trial from Oxford University shows promising preliminary results, suggesting the vaccine can produce immune responses that may protect people against infection. Dr. Sanjay Gupta spoke with Dr. Barney Graham, the deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health, about the science behind vaccines and how they work.Jul 21, 2020
- Mixed MessagesCNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. James Curran, dean of Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, about setbacks possibly caused by inconsistent leadership through this pandemic.Jul 20, 2020