Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction

The Philippine capital Manila currently holds the record for the world’s longest and strictest lockdown. During that time, tens of thousands of people were arrested for violating quarantine rules, and the government under President Rodrigo Duterte shut down one of the country's largest TV networks and passed a controversial anti-terrorism bill. In this episode, CNN International producer Ben Westcott, along with journalists Maria Ressa and The Washington Post’s Regine Cabato, take you to a part ... Show more of the world where a public health crisis is met by force.