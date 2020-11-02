New Episodes
Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction
Join CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the latest news about the coronavirus. He'll make sense of the headlines, speak with the experts and give you all the information you need to stay safe and healthy.
- When Will Life Return to Normal?Will things return to “normal” as soon as there is a vaccine? How can we vote safely? What do we know about the flu shot this year? As we head into the winter months, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta clears the air on some of the most common misconceptions about Covid-19. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 2, 2020
- Dr. Craig Spencer's Long HaulAlmost exactly six years ago, Dr. Craig Spencer was getting out of the hospital after being treated for Ebola. But his recovery didn’t end there. He joins CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta to talk about how his experience could shed light on the long-term effects of Covid-19. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 30, 2020
- The Coronavirus CampaignWith Election Day less than a week away, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with CNN Political Director David Chalian about the role the pandemic plays in choosing the next president. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 29, 2020
- Talking TurkeyThanksgiving is just around the corner but coronavirus cases are surging in some states. Should you bring the family together, keep the celebration local, attend a parade? Whether you're hosting a feast or keeping it virtual, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta has some tips. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 28, 2020
- Back at the Ball GameThe World Series is on and fans are in the stands. Watching professional sports, in person, during a pandemic, looks and sounds a lot different. CNN Sports Anchor Andy Scholes takes us inside the stadium for a play by play of the pandemic protocols meant to keep fans and stadium employees safe. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 27, 2020
- Halloween Isn't Cancelled!This Halloween, don’t let the coronavirus scare you away from having fun. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to epidemiologist Dr. Tista Ghosh about alternatives to trick-or-treating and why it’s still important to (safely) celebrate. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 26, 2020
- A Dilemma on a Dark Road in GeorgiaCNN Senior Writer Thomas Lake tells the story of a dilemma he faced on a dark road in rural Georgia one night — and his fear that his wife and children might get sick because of a snap decision he made. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 23, 2020
- Avoiding the Virus and the DoctorEarlier this spring, doctors around the country began to worry that fear of Covid-19 was keeping their patients away. Now, we’re starting to see the consequences of that. Today, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. Michelle Kittleson, a cardiologist in Los Angeles, about how we can get those patients back before it’s too late. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 22, 2020
- The Mixed Messages on MasksConfusion about mask wearing is rampant. The messaging from scientists about the importance of masks is being distorted by noise and conflicting approaches at every level — from the White House all the way down to local government. CNN correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro takes a hyper-local look at the divide over masks in a single community: Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 21, 2020
- Europe’s Second WaveCurfews and closures are spreading in Europe in response to a second wave of the coronavirus. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta looks at where the hot spots are and how different countries are handling them. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 20, 2020