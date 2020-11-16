Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction

The stress of this the pandemic is getting to us, and today’s election is only heightening the anxiety for some. On today’s podcast, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares some tips for coping with all this extra anxiety. Jeff Warren tells us about his experience with meditation and explains some of the tangible benefits. At the end of the episode, Warren leads us all in a 5-minute guided meditation that can be done even while waiting in line to vote today.



