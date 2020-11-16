New Episodes
Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction
Join CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the latest news about the coronavirus. He'll make sense of the headlines, speak with the experts and give you all the information you need to stay safe and healthy.
The U.S. is setting devastating new records nine months into this pandemic. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers listener questions amidst this time of growing uncertainty. Nov 16, 2020
Almost a quarter of a million people have died of Covid-19 in the United States. The country is now seeing record-breaking case numbers. Dr. Sanjay Gupta makes an emotional plea for us to start treating the pandemic like the crisis it is, before it is too late. Nov 13, 2020
South Dakota has had one of the worst spikes of Covid-19 cases in the country, with the positivity rate now climbing above 50%. And still, the state has never instituted a mask mandate or full lockdown. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. Tom Dean, a family physician in a rural part of the state, about how his community is grappling with this latest outbreak. Nov 12, 2020
Why does Covid-19 make some people so much sicker than others? Risk factors and pre-existing conditions are part of it, but could there still be another factor? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi about the possible role of viral dose in this pandemic. Nov 11, 2020
Even before the presidential election was called for the former vice president, Joe Biden promised to take the country's pandemic response in a dramatically different direction. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the president-elect's plan, as well as promising recent vaccine news from Pfizer. Nov 10, 2020
Universities, nursing homes, and even entire cities are turning to an unlikely tool to monitor the spread of the coronavirus: sewage water. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to infectious disease physician Dr. Amy Mathers about how sewage testing is playing out on the campus of the University of Virginia, and how researchers around the country could use the testing to detect the virus early. Nov 9, 2020
When life as we know it was put on pause by the pandemic, nature flourished. In this episode, scientists Elizabeth Derryberry and Jennifer Phillips take us birdwatching in San Francisco to find out why some birds are changing their tune. Nov 6, 2020
All over Europe, nationwide lockdowns are being put in place as the continent tries to weather the second wave of coronavirus infections. But before several countries turned to these measures, they tried something else first. CNN London-based reporter Salma Abdelaziz traces the months of controversy that have led to the beginning of England's second national lockdown today. Nov 5, 2020
Chronic stress should not be taken lightly. Doctors and dentists around the country are reporting hair loss, skin rashes and cracked teeth that they believe may be connected to stress during the pandemic. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta talks with stress researcher Professor Kate Harkness about how our bodies are impacted by stress and what we all can do about it. Nov 4, 2020
The stress of this the pandemic is getting to us, and today's election is only heightening the anxiety for some. On today's podcast, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares some tips for coping with all this extra anxiety. Jeff Warren tells us about his experience with meditation and explains some of the tangible benefits. At the end of the episode, Warren leads us all in a 5-minute guided meditation that can be done even while waiting in line to vote today. Nov 3, 2020
To learn more abou...Show moret how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 3, 2020