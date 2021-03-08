Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction

Almost a year ago, athletes around the world learned that the Olympics would be postponed. For those who hoped to compete in the games, navigating this additional year has been incredibly challenging, especially as Covid restrictions forced many professional sports facilities to close. On today’s episode, one couple, pole vaulter Sandi Morris and long jumper Tyrone Smith, share their struggles and sacrifices to train over the last year and compete in one last Olympics together, as a married coup ... Show more le.



