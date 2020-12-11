New Episodes
How To ListenOn your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNNUS World Politics Business
More
podcast
Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction
Join CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the latest news about the coronavirus. He'll make sense of the headlines, speak with the experts and give you all the information you need to stay safe and healthy.
Share
- A Sisterhood of Nurses and a Universe of GriefWith almost 300,000 people lost to Covid-19 in the United States, CNN immigration reporter Catherine Shoichet tells the story of one community’s staggering loss. Meet the sisterhood of Filipino nurses who have seen each other through everything: a new life in America, marriage, children, and now, a deadly pandemic.Dec 11, 2020
- Vaccine Warrior Kizzmekia CorbettKizzmekia Corbett is a 34-year-old viral immunologist, and she might help save the world. She leads the coronavirus vaccine research at the National Institutes of Health, and the mRNA vaccine they’ve developed in collaboration with Moderna has reported an astounding 94.5% efficacy. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Corbett about her groundbreaking research, the pressures of a global pandemic and her suggestions for those trying to battle vaccine hesitancy.Dec 10, 2020
- A Conversation with FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen HahnWith a vaccine rollout underway in the United Kingdom, the Food and Drug Administration could issue emergency use authorization to a Covid-19 vaccine this week in the U.S. What happens next? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn about the decision-making process.Dec 9, 2020
- What it’s like to get a Covid-19 vaccineVery soon, the first Covid-19 vaccine could be authorized for public use. Is it like a flu shot? What are the side effects? Today, Dr. Sanjay Gupta sits down with Yasir Batalvi, a volunteer in Moderna’s vaccine trial, to walk us through what it’s like to get a Covid-19 vaccine.Dec 8, 2020
- A Q&A on Vaccines with Dr. Anthony FauciWhen and where can you get the vaccine? Can you choose which one you get? Dr. Anthony Fauci answers all your questions about the vaccine at a CNN Town Hall.Dec 7, 2020
- Broadway RevivalNew York's theater district has been dark since March. Broadway was one of the first industries shut down by the pandemic and it may be one of the last to reopen. Actress Jessica Rush shares what she misses about the stage, and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum tells CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta what it will take for Broadway to make a comeback.Dec 4, 2020
- A Weird School Year So FarIn the early months of the pandemic much of the country was in disarray, including schools. Now that the fall semester is almost over, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN Correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro talk about how parents, students and educators are navigating a school year plagued by severe teacher burnout and a record increase in failing grades.Dec 3, 2020
- The mRNA BreakthroughHow do you fight a pandemic? With cutting edge technology. Two of the new Covid-19 vaccines applying for FDA approval rely on a novel approach that uses mRNA to turn the human body into an internal vaccine factory. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to mRNA researcher Dr. Drew Weissman about the groundbreaking science behind these new vaccines and what it might mean for the future of medicine.Dec 2, 2020
- Fighting Hunger and Shame in a PandemicMillions of families across the country have lost some of their income because of the pandemic and are struggling to put food on the table. In today’s episode, CNN’s Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah visits one family in Los Angeles.Dec 1, 2020
- Holiday Shopping is a Mixed BagCoronavirus has changed a lot of about this holiday season. And the pandemic-induced recession means the way people spend their money is different too. One portion of the country may be spending big, while the other struggles to get by. CNN’s Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans explains how the entire holiday shopping window is different this year and what that means for all of us.Nov 30, 2020