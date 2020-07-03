New Episodes
Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction
Join CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the latest news about the coronavirus. He'll make sense of the headlines, speak with the experts and give you all the information you need to stay safe and healthy.
- Happy Birthday, America. Get Well Soon.This Fourth of July isn’t just a day of celebration - it’s a test of our discipline to slow the spread of Coronavirus. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to the United States as if it were his patient about how we can get back on track.Jul 3, 2020
- This Is Going to Be a House on Fire for a Long TimeWe’re really just at the beginning of this pandemic. Until there’s a vaccine, we could be living with this virus for a long time. How did we lose control? And where do we go from here? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks to Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.Jul 2, 2020
- Anxiety and Depression on the RiseThe pandemic is taxing everyone’s mental health. But not all people are impacted equally. According to the CDC, young people and people of color are the most likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to a young woman and a psychiatrist about why this is happening and how to cope.Jul 1, 2020
- Bill Gates on the Search for a VaccineThe Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is contributing hundreds of millions of dollars toward Covid-19 vaccine trials. In this episode, Bill Gates sits down with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper to discuss the prospect of developing a vaccine.Jun 30, 2020
- Learning from the AIDS EpidemicAs Pride Month comes to a close, we reflect on 40 years ago when the world lived through another epidemic that suffered from misinformation and government inaction - the AIDS crisis. In this episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with culture and politics writer Brandon Tensley about lessons from the AIDS epidemic that could help the country better manage Covid-19 today.Jun 29, 2020
- Bob Costas on the Future of SportsThe pandemic forced nearly every sports league in the world to cancel or postpone games. But now, athletes are considering a return to the game. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to legendary sports commentator Bob Costas about how the forthcoming seasons will work and whether they’re worth the risk.Jun 26, 2020
- When Can I See My Grandkids?One of the top concerns we hear from listeners is whether it is safe for grandparents to visit their grandchildren in person. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta asks that question to infectious disease and geriatrics specialist Dr. Preeti Malani.Jun 25, 2020
- Lessons from South KoreaSouth Korea has been widely praised as a Covid-19 success story. How did they do it? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to CNN reporter Paula Hancocks in Seoul about how South Korea has learned to live with the virus, along with a second wave.Jun 24, 2020
- Work-From-Home BurnoutThe ability to work from home is a privilege for many but it also comes with unique stressors. While working remotely decreases your exposure to the coronavirus, it can also lead to feelings of loneliness and a difficult juggle for working parents. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about work-from-home burnout and strategies for coping with it.Jun 23, 2020
- The U.S. Wasn’t Prepared for COVID-19We are over four months into the Covid-19 pandemic and the U.S. still doesn't have the testing capabilities, contact tracing, or political buy-in that many other countries have used to fight this virus. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an oncologist and bioethicist who has advised President Obama and now, Vice President Biden’s campaign. They address what the U.S. government got right, what they got wrong, and where we can go from here to turn thing...Show mores around.Jun 22, 2020