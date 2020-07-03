Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction

We are over four months into the Covid-19 pandemic and the U.S. still doesn't have the testing capabilities, contact tracing, or political buy-in that many other countries have used to fight this virus. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an oncologist and bioethicist who has advised President Obama and now, Vice President Biden’s campaign. They address what the U.S. government got right, what they got wrong, and where we can go from here to turn thing ... Show more s around.