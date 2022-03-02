CNN Audio

12 PM ET: Ukrainian cities besieged, Russia-Ukraine talks, US spending bill & more
CNN Breaking News Alerts

Hear about news as it breaks—right in your podcast app. From the team behind CNN 5 Things.

8:38 AM: SCOTUS upholds Cosby opinion CNN Breaking News Alerts
Supreme Court declines to revive Bill Cosby prosecution. Listen for more details.
Mar 7, 2022
 4:50 AM ET: Deadly Tornado CNN Breaking News Alerts
Six people -- including two children -- died in a tornado near Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, officials said. Listen for more details.
Mar 6, 2022
 6:51 AM ET: Ukraine postpones evacuation CNN Breaking News Alerts
Ukrainian authorities postpone civilian evacuations from Mariupol. Listen for more details.
Mar 5, 2022
 5:01 PM: VP to visit Europe CNN Breaking News Alerts
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania in a show of support for Ukraine and US allies in the region. Listen for more details.
Mar 4, 2022
 10:28 AM ET: Tsarnaev death sentence CNN Breaking News Alerts
Supreme Court upholds death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Listen for more details.
Mar 4, 2022
 8:38 AM ET: Deadly mosque blast CNN Breaking News Alerts
Dozens killed in blast at Shia mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. Listen for more details.
Mar 4, 2022
 9:05 PM ET: Ukrainian nuclear plant attack CNN Breaking News Alerts
A Ukrainian nuclear power plant is on fire. Listen for more details
Mar 4, 2022
 3:20 PM ET: Russia-Ukraine talks end CNN Breaking News Alerts
A second round of Russia-Ukraine talks have ended in Belarus, with both sides agreeing on humanitarian corridors for civilians. Listen for more info.
Mar 3, 2022
 12:25 PM ET: 'Worst is yet to come' in Ukraine CNN Breaking News Alerts
A source in the French presidential palace says a phone call between the Russian and French presidents did not bode well for a diplomatic solution to the fighting in Ukraine. Listen for more details.
Mar 3, 2022
 11:35 AM ET: White House lays out plan for Covid-19 CNN Breaking News Alerts
The White House revealed its plan for dealing with Covid-19 in the future, as well as without disruption to daily life. Listen for more details.
Mar 2, 2022
