CNN Breaking News Alerts

Supreme Court declines to revive Bill Cosby prosecution. Listen for more details.
Mar 7, 2022
Six people -- including two children -- died in a tornado near Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, officials said. Listen for more details.
Mar 6, 2022
Ukrainian authorities postpone civilian evacuations from Mariupol. Listen for more details.
Mar 5, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania in a show of support for Ukraine and US allies in the region. Listen for more details.
Mar 4, 2022
Supreme Court upholds death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Listen for more details.
Mar 4, 2022
Dozens killed in blast at Shia mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. Listen for more details.
Mar 4, 2022
A Ukrainian nuclear power plant is on fire. Listen for more details
Mar 4, 2022
A second round of Russia-Ukraine talks have ended in Belarus, with both sides agreeing on humanitarian corridors for civilians. Listen for more info.
Mar 3, 2022
A source in the French presidential palace says a phone call between the Russian and French presidents did not bode well for a diplomatic solution to the fighting in Ukraine. Listen for more details.
Mar 3, 2022
The White House revealed its plan for dealing with Covid-19 in the future, as well as without disruption to daily life. Listen for more details.
Mar 2, 2022