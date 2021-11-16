New Episodes
Chasing Life
For the first time in more than a year, many of us are ready to imagine the next chapter of our lives. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a mission to help us approach our new normal mindfully, finding a balance between self-care and productivity, and talking to doctors and researchers about the surprising science behind how we can thrive. It’s time to chase life again.
Food as Medicine - Is it possible that the right foods could prevent and even treat cancer? Or that a healthy diet could alleviate your depression and anxiety? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta heads into the kitchen to explore how food can actually be a powerful medicine for our bodies and minds. Plus, psychiatrist, nutritionist and professional chef Dr. Uma Naidoo shares what everyday foods we should be eating to improve our health, and cooks us a brain-healthy dish perfect for Thanksgiving. You can find her recipe here: https://cnn.it/3wPOr3A Nov 16, 2021
- Giving Kids a ShotCNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy about vaccinating younger children. They also get candid about the mental, physical and emotional tolls of the pandemic on our youth.Nov 9, 2021
Breaking Up with Your Bad Habits - From doomscrolling to comfort food, bad habits are hard to break – so where do we begin? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the relationship between habits, addiction and anxiety with neuroscientist and psychiatrist Dr. Judson Brewer, from Sharecare and Brown University. They discuss the brain science behind forming and breaking habits, and Dr. Brewer explains why willpower doesn't always work. Plus, we hear from listeners facing bad habits of their own and learn tips for living healthier, happier lives. Nov 2, 2021
Facing Your Fears - Fear brings with it a kind of powerful temptation: people want to know fear, to confront it, and maybe even conquer it. In the lead up to Halloween, we're devoting an episode to all things scary. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett about the science of fear, and how our approach to coping might be all wrong. We go deep inside the human brain and venture into a haunted house, to figure out why so many of us seek out fear, and what that can teach us about ourselves. Oct 26, 2021
What Are You Waiting For? - We're always waiting for something, whether it's in line for your morning coffee, on hold with customer service, or waiting for life-changing medical results. So how can we get better at waiting and make it feel less excruciating... maybe even fun? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with waiting expert Professor Kate Sweeny to understand the science of waiting, why we evolved to hate it, and what we can do to deal with waits in our day-to-day lives. Plus, get the inside scoop from the so-called king of queues at Disney's Magic Kingdom. Oct 19, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
The Power of Nudges - What if we told you that every time you make a decision, there are subtle factors beyond your control that steer your choice? It turns out, the way the options are laid out for us – on restaurant menus or even government forms – has a significant impact on the choices we make. Once we understand how these so-called "nudges" work, we can use them to improve our lives: everything from managing exercise routines to curbing the opioid epidemic. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta dives into the science behind nudge theory with former White House nudge expert Maya Shankar, and takes a look at a nudge in action right now to help fight Covid-19. Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Trust Me - Trust is hard to build and all too easily broken. It's the essential foundation for all our relationships, and the glue that keeps our society together. But over the past two years, many Americans have lost trust in our government, our medical institution, and each other. On today's episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with trust expert Professor Karen Cook about the reasons why we trust, how we can foster it, and how we can restore it when it's been lost. And Dr. Shantanu Nundy weighs in on why mistrust between doctors and patients is one of the biggest dangers facing public health today. Oct 5, 2021
Oct 5, 2021
Why Am I So Angry? - As one of the few female rockstars of the 1970s and '80s, Joan Jett was frustrated by the misogyny and disrespect she experienced ... but rather than be consumed by her anger, she channeled it into her music with hits like "Bad Reputation." And she's not the only one who's felt that experience of seeing red, especially now. There's so much to be angry about in the United States: political divisiveness, an ongoing global pandemic, racial injustice, and even just everyday life not going as planned. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Joan Jett and anger expert Brad Bushman about why we experience anger in the first place and how we can make our anger work for us instead of against us. Plus, Dr. Gupta finds out one of the anger management strategies he's been using his whole life is actually making it worse. Sep 28, 2021
Preparing for the Next Pandemic - Covid-19 taught the world a tough lesson: if we aren't prepared for a viral threat, the consequences can be catastrophic. But what does it mean to be truly prepared? The question feels more urgent now that public health officials warn that many of us may experience another pandemic in our lifetimes. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta turns to former F.D.A. Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who anticipated our current crisis and offers specific recommendations for preventing the next one. They talk about why Dr. Gottlieb believes future pandemics should be viewed as a matter of national security, and what all of us can do to prepare in our own lives. Sep 21, 2021
- Feeling the HeatRecord-breaking temperatures resulting from climate change are occurring more often, lasting longer, and are more intense than ever before. This is a problem that affects us all, putting our lives at risk. On today’s episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with Dr. June Spector from the University of Washington about how we can take better care of our health during extreme heat. And we’ll also learn why some city neighborhoods are hotter than others.Sep 14, 2021