Chasing Life

We're taking off this week for the holidays, but wanted to share with you another of our favorite podcasts. A Slight Change of Plans is hosted by our friend Maya Shankar, who you might remember as our nudge theory expert from earlier this season. In her series, Maya looks at the science of human behavior and who we become in the face of big change. What makes a ballerina, a world-class chef, or a civic activist great? Psychologist Angela Duckworth says the answer is GRIT — a power combo of passi ... Show more on and perseverance. Angela teaches us how to become the grittiest versions of ourselves, and gives us valuable advice on when to quit and when to grit.



