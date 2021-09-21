New Episodes
Chasing Life
For the first time in more than a year, many of us are ready to imagine the next chapter of our lives. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a mission to help us approach our new normal mindfully, finding a balance between self-care and productivity, and talking to doctors and researchers about the surprising science behind how we can thrive. It’s time to chase life again.
- Preparing for the Next PandemicCovid-19 taught the world a tough lesson: if we aren't prepared for a viral threat, the consequences can be catastrophic. But what does it mean to be truly prepared? The question feels more urgent now that public health officials warn that many of us may experience another pandemic in our lifetimes. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta turns to former F.D.A. Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who anticipated our current crisis and offers specific recommendations for preventing the ne...Show morext one. They talk about why Dr. Gottlieb believes future pandemics should be viewed as a matter of national security, and what all of us can do to prepare in our own lives.Sep 21, 2021
- Feeling the HeatRecord-breaking temperatures resulting from climate change are occurring more often, lasting longer, and are more intense than ever before. This is a problem that affects us all, putting our lives at risk. On today’s episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with Dr. June Spector from the University of Washington about how we can take better care of our health during extreme heat. And we’ll also learn why some city neighborhoods are hotter than others.Sep 14, 2021
- Chasing a CureGrief is something we all experience at different stages of life, even more so during this pandemic. But what happens when you must mourn the loss of your own child? CNN journalists Andrew Kaczynski and René Marsh received terrible diagnoses within months of each other: their infant children had brain tumors. Yet in the midst of great tragedy, they found strength in chasing a cure for others. So in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares the great strides being made in...Show more the fight against pediatric cancer through the passionate commitment of parents, doctors and healthcare advocates.Sep 7, 2021
- Presenting Hidden Brain: Unlocking Your PurposeChasing Life returns on September 7, but until then, here's an episode of Hidden Brain. Having a sense of purpose can be a buffer against the challenges we all face at various stages of life. Purpose can also boost our health and longevity. Cornell University psychologist Anthony Burrow explains why purpose isn't something to be found — it's something we can develop from within.Aug 24, 2021
- Presenting NPR's Life Kit: How To Deal With BurnoutWhile season 2 of Chasing Life is in production, here's an episode of NPR's Life Kit you'll love. Burnout is common across the globe, and the pandemic has only exacerbated it. In this episode, experts unpack the signs of burnout and how you can gain more control over your work and your life.Aug 10, 2021
- Helping Grandma and Grandpa Get Back in the GrooveFor the past year and a half, the pandemic has kept many older adults apart from their loved ones. But now that people are getting vaccinated, many older Americans are finally reuniting with their friends and family. On today’s episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta gives CNN's Don Lemon advice about reuniting with his risk-averse mother now that they’re both vaccinated, Dr. Preeti Malani explains how to best support the older adults in our lives through the pandemic and beyon...Show mored, and gerontologist Karl Pillemer talks about the ways older adults can teach the rest of us about living through difficult times.Jul 27, 2021
- Olympians Go For Gold — Without FansThe upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be one of the few Games ever to take place during a global pandemic. That means zero fans in the host city, no family or friends allowed and a ban on cheering. What effect will all of this have on the athletes? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to two-time Olympic rower Gevvie Stone about this week’s competition and her difficult decision to postpone medical residency an extra year to train. Dr. Gupta also hears from an athlete whose Olympi...Show morec dreams were crushed by a positive Covid-19 test. And sports psychologists Catherine Sabiston and Kanyali Ilako reflect on how the lack of fans and added Covid stresses could impact athletes’ performances.Jul 20, 2021
- Let’s Talk About Making Babies (Or Deciding Not To)It’s been a challenging time to start a family: some had to halt fertility treatments during lockdown, while others re-evaluated whether to have children at all. For today’s episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta hands things over to CNN reporter Chloe Melas to talk about the journey of having kids, as well as her own personal story with infertility. Melas speaks with fertility expert Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey about barriers that low-income, minority and LGBTQ patients face when acc...Show moreessing fertility treatments. And demographer Philip Cohen talks about the pandemic’s impact on birth rates.Jul 13, 2021
- Tig Notaro on the Healing Power of LaughterScientifically speaking, what is the purpose of laughter? Why is it so important for our brains and well-being? And how might it help us get back to “normal” as we emerge from the pandemic? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro about telling cancer jokes after her 2012 breast cancer diagnosis and why she actually laughed a lot during quarantine. We also hear from humor expert and psychologist Janet Gibson, as well as medical c...Show morelown "Chester Drawers" played by Leo Desilets.Jun 29, 2021
- The Science Behind a Good Night's SleepWe all know sleep is vital, so why do many of us still find it so difficult to prioritize? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with sleep scientist Rebecca Robbins about why we sleep in the first place and how to ensure we get a good night’s rest. And neurologist Ying-Hui Fu explores the latest research surrounding sleep, including what regulates the amount of sleep we actually need and what role genetics might play. We also meet Cliff Luther, a man who only needs about four ...Show morehours of sleep a night yet wakes just as well rested as the rest of us. What’s his secret?Jun 22, 2021