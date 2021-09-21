Chasing Life

Covid-19 taught the world a tough lesson: if we aren't prepared for a viral threat, the consequences can be catastrophic. But what does it mean to be truly prepared? The question feels more urgent now that public health officials warn that many of us may experience another pandemic in our lifetimes. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta turns to former F.D.A. Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who anticipated our current crisis and offers specific recommendations for preventing the ne ... Show more xt one. They talk about why Dr. Gottlieb believes future pandemics should be viewed as a matter of national security, and what all of us can do to prepare in our own lives.



