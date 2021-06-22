New Episodes
Chasing Life
For the first time in more than a year, many of us are ready to imagine the next chapter of our lives. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a mission to help us approach our new normal mindfully, finding a balance between self-care and productivity, and talking to doctors and researchers about the surprising science behind how we can thrive. It’s time to chase life again.
- The Science Behind a Good Night's SleepWe all know sleep is vital, so why do many of us still find it so difficult to prioritize? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with sleep scientist Rebecca Robbins about why we sleep in the first place and how to ensure we get a good night’s rest. And neurologist Ying-Hui Fu explores the latest research surrounding sleep, including what regulates the amount of sleep we actually need and what role genetics might play. We also meet Cliff Luther, a man who only needs about four ...Show morehours of sleep a night yet wakes just as well rested as the rest of us. What’s his secret?Jun 22, 2021
- Raising Resilient KidsRemote work, school closures, and no playdates: there’s no question the pandemic upended family life in ways that were simply unimaginable before. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with Amanda Zelechoski, a clinical psychologist and a mom of three, about the pandemic’s effect on families’ mental health and children’s development. Anthropologist Robin Nelson explains how the pandemic has isolated many parents and the importance of communities coming together to care for our ...Show morekids. And parents and children open up about their greatest challenges and what they are looking forward to most as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.Jun 15, 2021
- Life Is Like a Game of PokerCovid restrictions are lifting but it’s still unclear what's entirely safe: Should we eat inside a restaurant? Go on that international vacation? Or attend an indoor wedding? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta looks at risk tolerance and how we can better assess what risks we are and aren’t willing to take. Psychologist Maria Konnikova shares what she’s learned about calculated risk from studying (and playing!) professional poker.Jun 8, 2021
- Matters of the HeartHeart disease remains the most common cause of death in the United States, and yet it is largely preventable. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares his own family history of heart disease and talks with cardiologist Dr. Clyde Yancy about what we can do to keep our hearts healthy, even if our genes make us more disposed to heart issues. And cardiologist Dr. Haider Warraich tells the story of one woman who fought against gender bias to change the way the medical community treats ...Show moreheart attacks.Jun 1, 2021
- The Body That Got Me ThroughHow should we think about our bodies after this stressful past year? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the power of exercise and the importance of cultivating respect and appreciation for our bodies. Tony Horton, trainer and creator of P90X, shares his tips for setting a realistic workout routine that you can stick with, and weight stigma expert Joy Cox discusses how we can treat our bodies with compassion. And CNN Senior Writer Lisa Respers France shares her own personal...Show more story of holistic weight loss and wellbeing during the pandemic.May 25, 2021
- That's What Friends Are ForDid you know that friendship can actually help your brain, heart and immune system? Now that more and more Americans are getting vaccinated, people are eager to reunite with friends they might not have seen in a while. Dr. Sanjay Gupta met up with his friend, Michelle Pfeiffer (yes, that Michelle Pfeiffer). And friendship experts Marisa Franco and Rebecca Adams explain how the pandemic has made us reevaluate our relationships.May 18, 2021
- The Change We NeedCan all this change we’ve experienced actually be good for the brain? Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores how neuroscience can help us prepare for the “new normal.” He also invites us into his home for a candid conversation with wife Rebecca about adjusting to their new way of life. And psychologists Lisa Damour and Adam Grant offer their tips for managing our emotions and work-life balance coming out of the pandemic.May 11, 2021
- Introducing Chasing LifeFor the first time in more than a year, many of us are imagining the next chapter of our lives. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a mission to help us approach our new normal mindfully as we balance self-care and productivity. We'll talk to doctors and researchers about the surprising science behind how we can thrive. It’s time to chase life again. New episodes starting May 11th.May 3, 2021
- It's Not GoodbyeThis podcast was born out of a deep need to more fully understand what was happening to our lives, in our country and around the world, during a time of great uncertainty and instability. But now it feels like we, in the United States, may finally be turning a corner. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta says goodbye to the podcast he’s hosted for 14 months and almost 300 episodes, and introduces us to a new series for the next chapter in this pandemic.Apr 30, 2021
- Dr. Fauci's Long YearWhen we look back on this pandemic, who and what will we remember? Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is at the top of that list for many. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. Fauci about the past year-plus of non-stop press conferences and media appearances, and about what comes next.Apr 29, 2021