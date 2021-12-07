Chasing Life

What if we told you that every time you make a decision, there are subtle factors beyond your control that steer your choice? It turns out, the way the options are laid out for us – on restaurant menus or even government forms – has a significant impact on the choices we make. Once we understand how these so-called “nudges” work, we can use them to improve our lives: everything from managing exercise routines to curbing the opioid epidemic. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta dive ... Show more s into the science behind nudge theory with former White House nudge expert Maya Shankar, and takes a look at a nudge in action right now to help fight Covid-19.







