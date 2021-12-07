New Episodes
Chasing Life
For the first time in more than a year, many of us are ready to imagine the next chapter of our lives. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a mission to help us approach our new normal mindfully, finding a balance between self-care and productivity, and talking to doctors and researchers about the surprising science behind how we can thrive. It’s time to chase life again.
- In the Blink of an EyeAfter a terrible accident, a woman wakes up in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. She records her experiences with doctors and friends, as she grapples in real time with the way her brain has changed. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to her about her remarkable journey and shares his insight as a neurosurgeon. And we explore what it means, for all of us, to find strength and perspective in the face of life's greatest challenges.Dec 7, 2021
- Pain is a Four-Letter WordHow do you treat a disease where the cause is unknown and each patient’s symptoms are unique? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to pain expert Dr. Carmen Green about what causes chronic pain, how it can be treated, and which patients are more likely to get care. Plus, meet a man who feels no pain and a woman who figured out how to cope with hers.Nov 30, 2021
- Recipe for a Happy (and Healthy) ThanksgivingFor many of us, Thanksgiving means reuniting with friends or family we haven’t seen in a while. But before you gather around the dinner table, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has tips to share for keeping loved ones safe from Covid-19. Plus, Dr. Gupta invites us into his home where he and his daughters prepare a special family recipe that’s sure to warm up any holiday gathering.Nov 23, 2021
- Food as MedicineIs it possible that the right foods could prevent and even treat cancer? Or that a healthy diet could alleviate your depression and anxiety? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta heads into the kitchen to explore how food can actually be a powerful medicine for our bodies and minds. Plus, psychiatrist, nutritionist and professional chef Dr. Uma Naidoo shares what everyday foods we should be eating to improve our health, and cooks us a brain-healthy dish perfect for Thanksgiving. You can find her recipe here: https://cnn.it/3wPOr3ANov 16, 2021
- Giving Kids a ShotCNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy about vaccinating younger children. They also get candid about the mental, physical and emotional tolls of the pandemic on our youth.Nov 9, 2021
- Breaking Up with Your Bad HabitsFrom doomscrolling to comfort food, bad habits are hard to break – so where do we begin? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the relationship between habits, addiction and anxiety with neuroscientist and psychiatrist Dr. Judson Brewer, from Sharecare and Brown University. They discuss the brain science behind forming and breaking habits, and Dr. Brewer explains why willpower doesn't always work. Plus, we hear from listeners facing bad habits of their own and learn tips for living healthier, happier lives.Nov 2, 2021
- Facing Your FearsFear brings with it a kind of powerful temptation: people want to know fear, to confront it, and maybe even conquer it. In the lead up to Halloween, we're devoting an episode to all things scary. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett about the science of fear, and how our approach to coping might be all wrong. We go deep inside the human brain and venture into a haunted house, to figure out why so many of us seek out fear, and what that can teach us about ourselves.Oct 26, 2021
- What Are You Waiting For?We're always waiting for something, whether it's in line for your morning coffee, on hold with customer service, or waiting for life-changing medical results. So how can we get better at waiting and make it feel less excruciating... maybe even fun? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with waiting expert Professor Kate Sweeny to understand the science of waiting, why we evolved to hate it, and what we can do to deal with waits in our day-to-day lives. Plus, get the inside scoop from the so-called king of queues at Disney's Magic Kingdom.
Oct 19, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
- The Power of NudgesWhat if we told you that every time you make a decision, there are subtle factors beyond your control that steer your choice? It turns out, the way the options are laid out for us – on restaurant menus or even government forms – has a significant impact on the choices we make. Once we understand how these so-called "nudges" work, we can use them to improve our lives: everything from managing exercise routines to curbing the opioid epidemic. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta dives into the science behind nudge theory with former White House nudge expert Maya Shankar, and takes a look at a nudge in action right now to help fight Covid-19.
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
- Trust MeTrust is hard to build and all too easily broken. It's the essential foundation for all our relationships, and the glue that keeps our society together. But over the past two years, many Americans have lost trust in our government, our medical institution, and each other. On today's episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with trust expert Professor Karen Cook about the reasons why we trust, how we can foster it, and how we can restore it when it's been lost. And Dr. Shantanu Nundy weighs in on why mistrust between doctors and patients is one of the biggest dangers facing public health today.
Oct 5, 2021
Oct 5, 2021