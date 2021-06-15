Chasing Life

Remote work, school closures, and no playdates: there’s no question the pandemic upended family life in ways that were simply unimaginable before. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with Amanda Zelechoski, a clinical psychologist and a mom of three, about the pandemic’s effect on families’ mental health and children’s development. Anthropologist Robin Nelson explains how the pandemic has isolated many parents and the importance of communities coming together to care for our ... Show more kids. And parents and children open up about their greatest challenges and what they are looking forward to most as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.



