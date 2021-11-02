Chasing Life

As one of the few female rockstars of the 1970s and ‘80s, Joan Jett was frustrated by the misogyny and disrespect she experienced ... but rather than be consumed by her anger, she channeled it into her music with hits like “Bad Reputation.” And she’s not the only one who’s felt that experience of seeing red, especially now. There’s so much to be angry about in the United States: political divisiveness, an ongoing global pandemic, racial injustice, and even just everyday life not going as planned ... Show more . CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Joan Jett and anger expert Brad Bushman about why we experience anger in the first place and how we can make our anger work for us instead of against us. Plus, Dr. Gupta finds out one of the anger management strategies he’s been using his whole life is actually making it worse.



We want to know what you think of this show! Go to https://cnn.com/life to share your feedback.



