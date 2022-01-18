New Episodes
Chasing Life
For the first time in more than a year, many of us are ready to imagine the next chapter of our lives. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a mission to help us approach our new normal mindfully, finding a balance between self-care and productivity, and talking to doctors and researchers about the surprising science behind how we can thrive. It’s time to chase life again.
- Resetting ExpectationsThe twists and turns of this pandemic have left many of us uncertain of what to expect in the year ahead. But did you know that simply changing your expectations can have a tangible effect on your wellbeing? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to science writer David Robson about the ways our expectations can impact our lives, for better or for worse. Plus, concrete tips for how we can use the scientific phenomenon of the “expectation effect” to sleep better, eat healthier, ...Show moreand live longer.Jan 18, 2022
- Our Top Takeaways: Worth the WaitDoes it feel like you are in an endless holding pattern? We asked a waiting expert for her top tips on how to create control when you don't know what's coming next.Jan 11, 2022
- Small Steps. Big RewardsAs we ring in a New Year, Dr. Sanjay Gupta hears from Chasing Life listeners about the steps they plan to take to live healthier and happier lives in 2022. Plus, guest experts share their tips for achieving your resolutions.Jan 4, 2022
- Our Top Takeaways: Managing AngerSeeing red? Listen to a quick refresher from our episode on anger management. You'll hear the key takeaways from Dr. Sanjay Gupta's conversation with Professor Brad Bushman so you can learn how to make anger work for you instead of against you.Dec 28, 2021
- The Science of GritWe're taking off this week for the holidays, but wanted to share with you another of our favorite podcasts. A Slight Change of Plans is hosted by our friend Maya Shankar, who you might remember as our nudge theory expert from earlier this season. In her series, Maya looks at the science of human behavior and who we become in the face of big change. What makes a ballerina, a world-class chef, or a civic activist great? Psychologist Angela Duckworth says the answer is GRIT — a power combo of passi...Show moreon and perseverance. Angela teaches us how to become the grittiest versions of ourselves, and gives us valuable advice on when to quit and when to grit.Dec 21, 2021
- (Don’t) Call Me, MaybeWhile season 3 of Chasing Life is in production, here's an episode of CNN's Margins of Error that you'll love. A surprising percentage of people today, including CNN resident numbers guy Harry Enten, hate making and receiving phone calls. Our reluctance to dial in, is affecting everything from national polling to workplace relationships to our levels of anxiety. Harry asks why we’re avoiding phone calls and whether we can be coached through our telephone-related nerves.Dec 14, 2021
- In the Blink of an EyeAfter a terrible accident, a woman wakes up in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. She records her experiences with doctors and friends, as she grapples in real time with the way her brain has changed. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to her about her remarkable journey and shares his insight as a neurosurgeon. And we explore what it means, for all of us, to find strength and perspective in the face of life's greatest challenges.Dec 7, 2021
- Pain is a Four-Letter WordHow do you treat a disease where the cause is unknown and each patient’s symptoms are unique? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to pain expert Dr. Carmen Green about what causes chronic pain, how it can be treated, and which patients are more likely to get care. Plus, meet a man who feels no pain and a woman who figured out how to cope with hers.Nov 30, 2021
- Recipe for a Happy (and Healthy) ThanksgivingFor many of us, Thanksgiving means reuniting with friends or family we haven’t seen in a while. But before you gather around the dinner table, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has tips to share for keeping loved ones safe from Covid-19. Plus, Dr. Gupta invites us into his home where he and his daughters prepare a special family recipe that’s sure to warm up any holiday gathering.Nov 23, 2021
- Food as MedicineIs it possible that the right foods could prevent and even treat cancer? Or that a healthy diet could alleviate your depression and anxiety? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta heads into the kitchen to explore how food can actually be a powerful medicine for our bodies and minds. Plus, psychiatrist, nutritionist and professional chef Dr. Uma Naidoo shares what everyday foods we should be eating to improve our health, and cooks us a brain-healthy dish perfect for Thanksgiving. You...Show more can find her recipe here: https://cnn.it/3wPOr3ANov 16, 2021