The Health Benefits of Pets

podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
The Health Benefits of PetsChasing Life
How do pets impact our bodies and brains? Are dogs really “man’s best friend”? And are we being mind-controlled by our cats? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta hears from animal behaviorist Professor Monique Udell about the ways pets make us healthier and happier – and how the animals benefit from this, too! Plus, molecular parasitologist Professor Sebastian Lourido shares the wild story of a common cat-borne parasite that may affect our behavior.
Mar 1, 2022