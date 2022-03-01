The Health Benefits of Pets

How do pets impact our bodies and brains? Are dogs really “man’s best friend”? And are we being mind-controlled by our cats? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta hears from animal behaviorist Professor Monique Udell about the ways pets make us healthier and happier – and how the animals benefit from this, too! Plus, molecular parasitologist Professor Sebastian Lourido shares the wild story of a common cat-borne parasite that may affect our behavior.

Mar 1, 2022

26 mins