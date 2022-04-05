The Power of Music

Have you ever gone through a breakup and listened to a sad song on repeat? Why do we have such strong emotional connections to music? Well, the answer lies in our brains. On this episode, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Professor Assal Habibi, a pianist and neuroscientist, about the brain science of music. Plus, we sit in on an orchestra rehearsal with kids in Los Angeles and discover the magic of making music together.

Apr 5, 2022

24 mins