Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
11 Months in Space
When astronaut Christina Koch embarked on her 11-month spaceflight, she knew it would be a record-breaking mission; what she didn’t know is that she would return to Earth just at the start of a global pandemic. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta celebrates Women’s History Month with an extended conversation with Koch about her remarkable journey and all that she has accomplished. Plus, Koch shares her tips for mentally preparing for a challenge, whether you’re in up space or here on Earth.
Mar 15, 2022