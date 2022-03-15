11 Months in Space

When astronaut Christina Koch embarked on her 11-month spaceflight, she knew it would be a record-breaking mission; what she didn’t know is that she would return to Earth just at the start of a global pandemic. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta celebrates Women’s History Month with an extended conversation with Koch about her remarkable journey and all that she has accomplished. Plus, Koch shares her tips for mentally preparing for a challenge, whether you’re in up space or here on Earth.

17 mins