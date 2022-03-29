Escaping the Grip of Social Anxiety

When you live with social anxiety, even the smallest interactions can feel catastrophic. If human beings are supposed to be social creatures, then why is socializing so daunting for some of us? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to clinical psychologist Ellen Hendriksen about what’s really going on in our brains when we experience social anxiety and how we can shift that self-doubt into something positive. Plus, actionable tips for how we all can sharpen our social skills after several years of pandemic life.

Mar 29, 2022

28 mins