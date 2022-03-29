Escaping the Grip of Social Anxiety

podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
Escaping the Grip of Social AnxietyChasing Life
When you live with social anxiety, even the smallest interactions can feel catastrophic. If human beings are supposed to be social creatures, then why is socializing so daunting for some of us? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to clinical psychologist Ellen Hendriksen about what’s really going on in our brains when we experience social anxiety and how we can shift that self-doubt into something positive. Plus, actionable tips for how we all can sharpen our social skills after several years of pandemic life.
Mar 29, 2022