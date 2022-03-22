It’s Time to Stop Doom Scrolling

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok – let’s face it, social media has become a central part of our lives. It’s where we make friends, find community, and entertain ourselves, but it can also be harmful for our mental health. Do the benefits outweigh the risks? CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks to social media researcher Prof. Dar Meshi about what social media is doing to our brains, and why we need to set healthy boundaries around our social media use. Plus, chef and Instagram influencer Sophia Roe shares her secret to living her best life both online and in real life.

Mar 22, 2022

26 mins