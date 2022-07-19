The Video Game Treatment

What if instead of pills to cure what ails you, you were prescribed a video game? Over at Akili Interactive, researchers are trying to do just that. EndeavorRX is the first ever FDA approved video game for medical treatment, in this case for ADHD in children. We dive into the science behind the treatment and how video games have the potential to be used for other cognitive dysfunctions, including autism, depression and multiple sclerosis.