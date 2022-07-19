The Video Game Treatment

podcast
Chasing Life
It’s easy to forget that we are part of nature. But, we are living, breathing organisms. We are walking biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our bodies and the world around us. Discover why we feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our gut helps us maintain homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of bad dreams. Listen each week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what mindful, healthy living really means.
The Video Game TreatmentChasing Life
Jul 19, 2022
What if instead of pills to cure what ails you, you were prescribed a video game? Over at Akili Interactive, researchers are trying to do just that. EndeavorRX is the first ever FDA approved video game for medical treatment, in this case for ADHD in children. We dive into the science behind the treatment and how video games have the potential to be used for other cognitive dysfunctions, including autism, depression and multiple sclerosis.