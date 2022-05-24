The Healing Power of Poop

We’re not alone inside our skin. Instead, we’re accompanied by billions of microorganisms. Not only that, when it comes to our health, they’re in charge. Meet your microbiome. In this episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the mysteries of this new world within us with microbiologist Brett Finlay. Plus, we meet documentary filmmaker Saffron Cassady who lives with a debilitating chronic condition and took matters into her own hands by doing at-home DIY fecal transplants.

May 24, 2022

30 mins