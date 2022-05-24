The Healing Power of Poop

podcast
Chasing Life
It’s easy to forget that we are part of nature. But, we are living, breathing organisms. We are walking biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our bodies and the world around us. Discover why we feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our gut helps us maintain homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of bad dreams. Listen each week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what mindful, healthy living really means.
The Healing Power of PoopChasing Life
We’re not alone inside our skin. Instead, we’re accompanied by billions of microorganisms. Not only that, when it comes to our health, they’re in charge. Meet your microbiome. In this episode, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the mysteries of this new world within us with microbiologist Brett Finlay. Plus, we meet documentary filmmaker Saffron Cassady who lives with a debilitating chronic condition and took matters into her own hands by doing at-home DIY fecal transplants.
May 24, 2022