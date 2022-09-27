Sniffing Out the Cause of Smell Loss

Chasing Life
Did you know that some people can taste colors and others have a hard time recognizing faces? This season on Chasing Life, Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes listeners beyond the basics of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch to explore unique sensory experiences. Discover why psychedelics might change your worldview, how animals perceive differently than humans, and how biases in taste might impact the future of food production.
Join us each week to marvel at how the rich landscape of sensory perception shapes our understanding of the world.
Imagine if your morning cup of coffee one day smelled like rotting garbage. Or, if your favorite comfort food had no taste at all. For some COVID long haulers, this is their new reality. What causes these distortions in smell and taste in the first place? And, what treatment options are available for these patients? On this episode, we’ll speak to Stanford University smell expert Dr. Zara Patel, who says olfactory training – or “smell training” -- can help some people re-gain a lost sense of smell and taste. Plus, long COVID patients share their stories, and the resources that have helped them cope with their diagnosis.