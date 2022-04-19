podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
Why Are Doctors Prescribing Nature?Chasing Life
Most of us love the sensation of the sun on our skin or the sound of the ocean, but nature doesn’t just feel good; it’s also good for us! Nowadays, doctors are even starting to prescribe time outdoors as part of treatment for their patients. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. Melissa Lem, founder of the first national nature-prescription program in Canada, about the health benefits of nature and why we all need a regular dose of the outdoors. Plus, we head outside for some fresh air with Prof. Jennifer Roberts in Maryland, and explore some practical ways to integrate more green time into our lives.
Apr 19, 2022