Why Are Doctors Prescribing Nature?

Most of us love the sensation of the sun on our skin or the sound of the ocean, but nature doesn’t just feel good; it’s also good for us! Nowadays, doctors are even starting to prescribe time outdoors as part of treatment for their patients. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. Melissa Lem, founder of the first national nature-prescription program in Canada, about the health benefits of nature and why we all need a regular dose of the outdoors. Plus, we head outside for some fresh air with Prof. Jennifer Roberts in Maryland, and explore some practical ways to integrate more green time into our lives.

Apr 19, 2022

29 mins