Your Work is Not Your Life

podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
Your Work is Not Your LifeChasing Life
It’s been a difficult few years for everyone, and people are feeling more burned out than ever. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks to author Rahaf Harfoush about being a recovering workaholic, and how we should all rethink our relationship to our jobs. Plus, we visit a monastery in New Mexico to learn about their secret to work-life balance.
Mar 8, 2022