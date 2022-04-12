How Language Lights Up the Brain

podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
How Language Lights Up the BrainChasing Life
Language allows us to connect with people from around the world. It opens our minds and hearts to new experiences and different ways of life. But learning a new language can be really difficult, so how did we do it as children? And are our adult brains even cut out for learning new languages? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Professor John Schwieter about what’s happening in the brain when we learn a new language and the potential health benefits of being bilingual. Plus, cognitive scientist Lera Boroditsky explains how language may have the power to shape the way we think and see the world.
