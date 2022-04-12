How Language Lights Up the Brain

Language allows us to connect with people from around the world. It opens our minds and hearts to new experiences and different ways of life. But learning a new language can be really difficult, so how did we do it as children? And are our adult brains even cut out for learning new languages? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Professor John Schwieter about what’s happening in the brain when we learn a new language and the potential health benefits of being bilingual. Plus, cognitive scientist Lera Boroditsky explains how language may have the power to shape the way we think and see the world.

Apr 12, 2022

25 mins