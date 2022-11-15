Food for Thought, Literally

Chasing Life
Did you know that some people can taste colors and others have a hard time recognizing faces? This season on Chasing Life, Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes listeners beyond the basics of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch to explore unique sensory experiences. Discover why psychedelics might change your worldview, how animals perceive differently than humans, and how biases in taste might impact the future of food production.
Join us each week to marvel at how the rich landscape of sensory perception shapes our understanding of the world.
Can you picture your favorite comfort food? Whether it’s a steaming bowl of your grandmother’s homemade soup or a chewy chocolate candy bar from your childhood, food evokes all sorts of emotions. But the way we experience food also depends on lots of different factors like smell, sound, texture, color and memory. On today’s episode, University of Kentucky Professor Dan Han, teaches us about a new and emerging field called neurogastronomy, and how this science could help us train our brains to gravitate toward healthier and more sustainable food. Also, we’ll head into the kitchen with a behind-the-scenes lesson on how to apply neurogastronomy to your Thanksgiving table with Atlanta chef Taria Camerino.