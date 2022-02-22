podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
You're Not Alone
Public health experts have been warning for years about a looming “loneliness epidemic” in the United States, with serious potential impacts on our mental and physical health. But what’s the cure? Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to loneliness expert Professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad about her promising research and the surprising power of performing small acts of kindness.
