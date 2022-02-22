You're Not Alone

Public health experts have been warning for years about a looming “loneliness epidemic” in the United States, with serious potential impacts on our mental and physical health. But what’s the cure? Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to loneliness expert Professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad about her promising research and the surprising power of performing small acts of kindness.

Feb 22, 2022

20 mins