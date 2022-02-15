The Mystery of the Teenage Brain

podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
Remember how awkward and confused you felt as a teen? It's a time of so many big changes – growth spurts, body hair, and acne, just to name a few – but perhaps the most radical transformation is going on inside the adolescent brain. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta dives into the neuroscience of the teen brain to figure out how teens make decisions and weigh risks. Plus, tips for teens (and anyone who’s been a teen) on how we can support one another through this challenging stage of life.
