This Is Your Brain on Love

podcast
Chasing Life
The brain makes us who we are. It's the control center that manages thoughts, emotions, and even our perception of time. But for many of us, the brain remains a mystery. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our physical and mental health. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the brain, you'll learn tangible takeaways to help you sleep better, eat healthier, and live longer.
This Is Your Brain on LoveChasing Life
Love is in the air... but today we’re talking neurochemicals, not roses! CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the brain science behind falling in love and the surprising similarities to addiction. Plus, expert tips on how to keep love alive during the pandemic, and one therapist’s secret to healthy relationships.
Feb 8, 2022