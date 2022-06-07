CNN Audio

6 AM ET: Georgia’s fake electors, Primary day for several states, India apology demanded & more
5 Things
Tue, Jun 7
Chasing Life

It’s easy to forget that we are part of nature. But, we are living, breathing organisms. We are walking biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our bodies and the world around us. Discover why we feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our gut helps us maintain homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of bad dreams. Listen each week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what mindful, healthy living really means.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Sometimes it's Healthy to Break the Rules
Chasing Life
Not following rules and letting go might actually make you feel better. Just ask musicians who improvise and make up music on the fly. Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Dr. Charles Limb about his study on musical improvisation and its impact on the brain. Plus, “Saturday Night Live” jazz saxophonist Ron Blake shares life-changing lessons from music that we can apply to our everyday lives. And to top it off, Sanjay attempts some freestyle rap. Spoiler alert: he’s pretty good at it.
Jun 7, 2022