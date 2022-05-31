Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders

You've likely experienced feelings of calm and happiness while at the beach or a lake, but it turns out there are actually proven psychological and physical benefits to being near the water. Even just looking at pictures of water or hearing the sounds of it can give you these health benefits. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with environmental psychologist Mathew White about the science behind water and why we all need more Blue Space in our lives. If you like this episode, check out the Beach Day/ Blue Space playlist our Chasing Life team put together on Spotify:



https://spoti.fi/3NJlEon.

May 31, 2022

18 mins