Go to the Beach, Doctor’s Orders

Chasing Life
It’s easy to forget that we are part of nature. But, we are living, breathing organisms. We are walking biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our bodies and the world around us. Discover why we feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our gut helps us maintain homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of bad dreams. Listen each week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what mindful, healthy living really means.
Go to the Beach, Doctor’s OrdersChasing Life
You've likely experienced feelings of calm and happiness while at the beach or a lake, but it turns out there are actually proven psychological and physical benefits to being near the water. Even just looking at pictures of water or hearing the sounds of it can give you these health benefits. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with environmental psychologist Mathew White about the science behind water and why we all need more Blue Space in our lives. If you like this episode, check out the Beach Day/ Blue Space playlist our Chasing Life team put together on Spotify:
https://spoti.fi/3NJlEon.
May 31, 2022