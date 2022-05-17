Practicing Gratitude Pays Off

It turns out a simple “thank you” really can go a long way. In fact, giving thanks doesn’t just make others feel good – it can also boost your own mental and physical well-being. On today’s show, we’ll hear how gratitude helped one woman navigate a life-changing medical diagnosis. Plus, how you can implement a gratitude practice into your daily life.

May 17, 2022

29 mins