Practicing Gratitude Pays Off

podcast
Chasing Life
It’s easy to forget that we are part of nature. But, we are living, breathing organisms. We are walking biomes. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the science of YOU by traversing the boundary between our bodies and the world around us. Discover why we feel refreshed after visiting the ocean, how our gut helps us maintain homeostasis, and the evolutionary root of bad dreams. Listen each week as Dr. Gupta helps listeners uncover what mindful, healthy living really means.
Practicing Gratitude Pays OffChasing Life
It turns out a simple “thank you” really can go a long way. In fact, giving thanks doesn’t just make others feel good – it can also boost your own mental and physical well-being. On today’s show, we’ll hear how gratitude helped one woman navigate a life-changing medical diagnosis. Plus, how you can implement a gratitude practice into your daily life.
May 17, 2022