Behind the Desk: The Story of Late Night

The monologue, the desk, the guests, the band. The ingredients of the late night TV formula are familiar, yet fickle. Get them just right and a show can last for decades. Make one mistake and your career is over – fast. In this episode, we explore the alchemy that turns a late night TV show into ratings and social media gold. Jimmy Kimmel, Desus and Mero, David Letterman producer and co-creator of The Daily Show co-creator Madeleine Smithberg and Tonight Show regular Byron Allen and more give us ... Show more insights into the hardships of mastering the formula perfected by Johnny Carson.



