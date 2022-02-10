Ep. 477 — Sen. Jon Tester

podcast
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
Ep. 477 — Sen. Jon TesterThe Axe Files with David Axelrod
More than 100 years ago, Sen. Jon Tester’s grandfather arrived in Montana, where he homesteaded a vast stretch of farmland. Sen. Tester still makes time to farm that land today, saying his tractor doesn’t care if he’s a US Senator. He joined David to talk about how farming helps him keep perspective when he’s working in Washington, why addressing climate change is imperative to the agriculture industry, his thoughts on political polarization and the filibuster, and why Democrats are losing in rural America.
Feb 10, 2022