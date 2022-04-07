Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum

podcast
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
Ep. 484 — Anne ApplebaumThe Axe Files with David Axelrod
This week’s episode comes from a conversation at the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy Conference, co-hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and The Atlantic. Journalist Anne Applebaum joined David on stage to talk about how globalization has turbocharged the spread of disinformation, how the Russian disinformation campaign in Ukraine failed, how we lost touch with the truth, and what happened when she found herself at the center of a disinformation campaign.
Apr 7, 2022